Facebook mishandled phone numbers, facial recognition, FTC to reportedly allege

Facebook misled users about how it handled their phone numbers and gave insufficient information about a photo tagging tool, the Federal Trade Commission will reportedly allege in a complaint. The complaint will go along with a settlement the FTC reached with the social media giant last week, according to a Tuesday report by The Washington Post.

In the complaint, regulators express concern with Facebook's previous use of two-factor authentication, which provides users with a one-time password via text when they log on to the platform. Some advertisers were able to target Facebook users who added that contact information, perhaps without the users' knowledge, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

The FTC will also reportedly allege that Facebook didn't provide enough information to users about being able to turn off a tool for identifying and suggesting photo tags.

Sources told the Post they expect the FTC's complaint and settlement with Facebook to be announced Wednesday. As part of the settlement, Facebook will reportedly be fined a record-setting $5 billion for its alleged privacy mishaps.

The FTC began investigating Facebook last year following revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consultancy, accessed data from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. The agency is looking into whether Facebook violated an agreement with the US government in which it pledged to improve its privacy practices.

The FTC declined to comment. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.