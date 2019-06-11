Facebook might release new Portal devices this fall, report says

James Martin/CNET

Facebook reportedly plans to introduce new versions of its Portal video chat devices later this year.

"We have a lot more that we're going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we're going to be shipping," said Facebook's Andrew Bosworth, according to Reuters. Bosworth, the social network's vice president of AR/VR, revealed the detail on Monday during an interview at the Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Portal, which allows users to make calls over the internet, was first unveiled last November and expanded internationally in April. At the Facebook F8 conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company planned to bring WhatsApp's end-to-end encrypted video calls to the device.

"Portal has done better than we expected," Zuckerberg said of the device. "Even if you can't physically be together, you can be together."

