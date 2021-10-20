Facebook might change its name, and the memes and jokes abound

Sarah Tew/CNET

Would Facebook be any better with a different name? On Tuesday, The Verge reported that the social media giant's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, plans to discuss Facebook's rebranding at the company's annual Connect conference on Oct. 28.

Facebook declined to address the report, saying it doesn't comment on rumor or speculation. But the idea of a new name for the popular and controversial site sparked plenty of interest online.

You bet there were Terminator references. "Mark Z. checking trademark databases to see if 'Skynet' is available," one person wrote.

*Mark Z. checking trademark databases to see if "Skynet" is available* — Dave B. (@BuckyKatt) October 20, 2021

One person snarked on Facebook's own name rules, writing, "Dear Facebook: We've received your request to change your name. However, due to our real-names policy, you will first need to fax us a copy of your court order and new driver's license..."

Dear Facebook:



We've received your request to change your name. However, due to our real names policy, you will first need to fax us a copy of your court order and new driver's license.... — Ina Fried (@inafried) October 20, 2021

And plenty of people pointed out that a name change isn't getting at Facebook's actual issues.

"Just to be clear, Facebook, our problem with you is not your name," the MeidasTouch.com account tweeted.

Just to be clear, @Facebook, our problem with you is not your name. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2021

"We're DOUG dot com, and you can call us Doug. We know your birthday and want you to know that someone you went to high school with now doesn't believe in the germ theory of medicine and posts about it all day long." https://t.co/yus7zCoXG8 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 20, 2021

"Look everyone, your confusing us with facebook... Facebook is the one with the problem....



We're Brad." pic.twitter.com/Ifb1a11U9c — BC Jesse (@Ghost_Hack) October 20, 2021

Facebook with a new name pic.twitter.com/7M9DNiZvlf — Inglourious Capital (@inglouriouscap) October 20, 2021

Facebook: "If I change my name, the regulators won't be able to see me." pic.twitter.com/E9zt7Pb0Yf — Azeem Azhar (@azeem) October 20, 2021

Everyone: *Raises issues around not addressing fake news, algorithms, worker rights, payments for media content, ethics, big tech power etc, whistleblowers speaking out - and much more*



Meanwhile Facebook: "Lets rebrand" — Anth W. 🌏 (@anth0888) October 20, 2021

But there were also plenty of name suggestions, so take note, Zuckerberg.

"Just in," wrote Star Trek actor George Takei. "Facebook, taking its cue from 'Ye' (formerly Kanye), will rename itself 'Ok.'"

Another person wrote, "I just came up with a name that is sleek, concise, future-oriented, and does not appear to be taken by any registered companies. How does 'Enron' sound?"

Just in: Facebook, taking its cue from “Ye” (formerly Kanye), will rename itself “Ok.” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 20, 2021

i just came up with a name that is sleek, concise, future-oriented,and does not appear to be taken by any registered companies. how does “enron” sound — mister gorbachev give me back my account (@SAMOYEDWAVE) October 20, 2021

Facebook 3: Tokyo drift — Brutalism (@Brutalist_) October 20, 2021

Face & Book

Face 5

Face & Book 6

Book 7

The F8ce of the Book

B9: The Face Saga — Seb (@AmazingSeb_) October 20, 2021

Here's some great brand names pic.twitter.com/vV2xxwako6 — Red Panda 野花 (@luogl) October 20, 2021

I think the name The Washington Redskins is available. pic.twitter.com/rFR10An3Qw — Jason S. Pumpkins 🎃 (@journ) October 20, 2021

His mama named him facebook. Imma call him facebook. https://t.co/CqUcmFheOl — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 20, 2021

We'll reportedly find out next week if a new name is really on its way.