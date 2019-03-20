Facebook Messenger rolls out threaded replies to help you follow conversations

Facebook

Following conversions in a Facebook Messenger group chat may get a whole lot easier.

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out a message replies feature that lets users respond to a specific message in a chat. Long-press a message and hit "reply" to quote it above your response so everyone's clear what you're responding to.

The social networking company redesigned its Messenger app earlier this year, adding features such as color gradients and conversation controls. Last month, it rolled out a feature that lets users delete messages 10 minutes after they've been sent.

Facebook said in January that it plans to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram messaging, so that users can send messages among the three apps while keeping them separate.

Messenger has around 1.2 billion monthly users, Facebook said in 2017. All users globally will get the new message replies feature.