Facebook Messenger reportedly tests dark mode in some regions

Facebook Messenger is one of the first apps many of us check each day, but the standard blue, white and gray can be pretty harsh on these dark winter mornings.

We might soon see a solution to that, since the messaging app is testing an incomplete version of dark mode in some countries, Android Police reports.

Facebook teased dark mode in October 2018, when it revealed Messenger's simplified makeover.

Tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted that the setting is available on the Android version of the social network's messenger in some countries, but only for a small group of users. Not every aspect of the app is converted, so it might switch back to the standard colors unexpectedly as you use it.

"Facebook Messenger, seemingly due to prolonged external nagging, has started public testing Dark Mode in certain countries," she wrote. "They have put up a fair warning that Dark Mode isn't everywhere yet so don't complain when some UI burns your eyes off."

She couldn't confirm which countries the test was happening in, but noted that the dark mode setting appears in the "Me" section of the app.

Wong actually managed to activate dark mode in October, and tweeted a screenshot revealing the aesthetic at the time.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about a wider rollout for the feature.

