Facebook Messenger now has a COVID-19 information hub

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Facebook's Messenger is launching an information hub to provide tips for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The hub is also aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation online, Messenger said Thursday, and at providing resources to help keep people connected to friends, family, co-workers, classmates, teachers and their community while quarantined at home.

Messenger has seen a significant increase in usage, Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger, said in a blog post. "Globally, 70% more people are participating in group video calls and time spent on group video calls has doubled."

To fight the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus online, the hub will provide details from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and UNICEF. It also tells people how to avoid online scams.