Facebook Messenger may soon let you watch videos with friends over chat

Hoch Zwei/Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly testing a feature for Messenger that would let you and your friends view a synchronized video together in a group chat.

The feature, reportedly called "Watch Videos Together," would let people "chat about the same videos at the same time," according to code screenshots posted to Twitter on Friday by Ananay Arora. "Everyone in this chat can control the video and see who's watching," the code says.

A Facebook representative told CNET that the company is "always testing new features in Messenger," and doesn't have anything else to share for now. A representative also told TechCrunch that this is an "internal test."

In July, Facebook launched a similar feature for groups called Watch Party, which lets you stream videos with friends. The rumored Watch Videos Together feature for Messenger could make co-viewing videos more enticing and natural, as it would take place over chat.