Facebook Messenger Kids gets more parental controls, available in more countries

As we continue to social distance and schools remain closed, social media is playing a more critical role in staying connected with friends and family. With that in mind, Facebook Messager Kids added new parental controls now available in more countries.

Starting today, Facebook Messenger Kids, an app that lets kids between 6 and 12 years old send text messages and have video chats, will be available in more than 70 new countries with more reportedly coming soon. With the country expansion, the kid-friendly messenger will include added parental controls that allow kids to stay in touch with their friends, family, coaches and teachers while staying safe online.

Facebook Messenger Kids now has Supervised Friending, which allows parents to simultaneously manage their child's contact list and give their kid more independence, Facebook said in its announcement. Before the update, only parents could invite and approve contacts, but now parents can choose to allow their child to accept, reject, add or remove contacts from their list.

Also added is a feature that allows kids to connect through groups. This feature lets a parent-approved adult, such as a teacher or coach, contact their kid. Right now this feature is only available in the US, but Facebook plans to gradually release it to other countries.

Facebook made it easier for kids to connect with other kids, too, by letting parents choose to make their kid's name and profile photo visible to friends of their kid's contacts, kids of the parent's Facebook friends and the kids of people parents invite to download the Messenger Kids app. This feature is also limited to the US, Canada and Latin America, but Facebook has plans to make this feature available to the rest of the world in the coming weeks.