Facebook Messenger introduces 'Soundmojis'

Facebook

Facebook on Thursday launched "Soundmojis" for its Messenger app. The new feature adds the audible expressions to emoji, making them accessible through a loudspeaker icon.

The newly evolved emoji will offer the sounds you might expect, like laughter and applause. But you can also use Soundmojis pulled from pop culture -- including snippets from TV shows like Bridgerton and from popular musicians. Facebook says it will update the newly launched library of Soundmojis regularly.

The announcement comes two days before World Emoji Day (which is apparently a thing, if you didn't know). Soundmojis are available on the Messenger app now.