Facebook Messenger gets a new logo, custom reactions

The messaging app is also rolling more ways to customize your chats.

New features have linked Facebook Messenger and Instagram more closely together. 

Facebook Messenger is getting a refresh that includes a new logo, custom reactions and more features meant to personalize your conversations. Facebook unveiled the new look on Tuesday, saying the app's updated logo for reflects "a shift to the future of messaging." 

The refresh comes after Facebook last month said Messenger users will be able to chat with people who are on Instagram without having to download a new app and vice versa, a change that linked both services more closely together.

More to come. 