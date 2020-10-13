Facebook Messenger gets a new logo, custom reactions

Facebook

Facebook Messenger is getting a refresh that includes a new logo, custom reactions and more features meant to personalize your conversations. Facebook unveiled the new look on Tuesday, saying the app's updated logo for reflects "a shift to the future of messaging."

The refresh comes after Facebook last month said Messenger users will be able to chat with people who are on Instagram without having to download a new app and vice versa, a change that linked both services more closely together.

