Facebook Messenger has a holiday gift for you: new features that rolled out Monday.

The social network is adding support for Boomerang, which lets you create brief, looped videos just like on Instagram -- basically animated gifs. The company also adds a selfie mode that puts you in focus with a little added glow and blurs the background.

The two new modes will be listed along with its three current camera options: normal, video and text (which is getting new fonts and color backgrounds).

You'll also find a fresh batch of augmented reality (AR) stickers to add to your photos or videos, as well as holiday-themed masks and filters.

More than 20 million people use camera effects on Messenger and over 440 million stickers are sent in Messenger chats every day, Facebook said.

