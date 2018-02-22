Barney Warner/Facebook

Facebook will nurture some of London's top startups in 2018 through its first in-house startup incubator program, the company announced on Thursday.

Starting this week, the social network is running its first incubator course for businesses that build communities using technology in the British capital. Startups including Olio, which encourages householders to sell on excess food they won't eat, and Goodgym, a social initiative that combines working out and volunteering in the community, will spend the next 12 weeks being mentored at the company's UK HQ.

"Over the next 3 months we'll launch in 10 new locations," said Ivo Gormley, Founder and CEO of Goodgym in a statement. "Being part of LDN_LAB will supercharge these launches and help thousands more runners make a difference to communities across the UK."

The businesses will receive training from Facebook execs and engineers with the goal of fuelling innovation, creating economic impact, and bolstering the UK tech ecosystem.

The LDN_LAB program is part of Facebook's wider Community Boost project, through which it aims to train and support small businesses across Europe. The effort shows the company's commitment to Europe -- a region where it faces heavy oversight and scrutiny.

Facebook's London headquarters is its biggest engineering base outside of the US and will run two further incubator courses later in 2018 -- one for creators on Facebook and Instagram, and one for "community builders" and Facebook page admins.