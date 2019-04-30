Facebook Marketplace will let you buy products directly and get them shipped

Open up your wallet. Buying stuff like shoes on Facebook is going to get easier if you're in the US.

Facebook

Facebook said Tuesday it'll soon start allowing people who sell items on Marketplace to ship items in the US. That means that users will also be able to pay directly for a product instead of having to message a seller multiple times.

Facebook introduced Marketplace in 2016, putting it head to head with other sites where users can buy and sell goods like Craigslist. Now more than 1 in 3 people on Facebook use Marketplace every month to sell a variety of products including cars, furniture and clothing.

Marketplace users who click on an item that's available for shipping will see a button that says "Checkout with Shipping." After tapping on that, you'll be brought to a checkout page where you enter your credit card information and delivery address before placing an order. You'll only get charged for the purchase if the seller, who has 24 hours to respond, accepts your order.

Facebook announced the new Marketplace shipping feature at its F8 developers conference, which ends Wednesday.