Facebook looks to become your next used car salesman

Facebook

It's been a little more than a year since Facebook launched its Marketplace platform. Now, the social media giant says it's time to expand it.

Marketplace, which lets people sell new and used stuff locally, is adding more detailed US listings of used cars, one of the categories Facebook said has been most active.

In the coming weeks, the platform will include filters allowing people to search for year, make, model, mileage, vehicle type and transmission, Facebook said Thursday. The marketplace will also include listings from auto dealers, through Facebook's partnerships with Edmunds, Cars.com and a few other car businesses.

Moving forward, the company said it's testing out more categories, including apartment rentals, jobs listings and event tickets.

All these new elements put Facebook in more direct competition with the likes of eBay and Craigslist, which have been in the online marketplace game for decades. As with Craigslist, Facebook doesn't offer payment options or a ratings system, so shoppers looking for those extras may migrate to eBay instead.

Facebook says more than 550 million people now visit its buy and sell pages every month, up from 450 million last year. The company expanded the service into 17 European countries in August.

Facebook is only starting to test ads on Marketplace pages and doesn't charge for the service.

