Coming to a town near you: Mark Zuckerberg

Up Next These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Mark Zuckerberg hopes his 2017 US tour gets plenty of thumbs up.

In a post Tuesday, the Facebook CEO said his personal challenge this year will be visiting and meeting as many people as he can across the country. Zuckerberg says he will travel to about 30 states by year's end.

Undoubtedly, 2016 has left quite the impression on him.

"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future," Zuckerberg said. "Recently, I've traveled around the world and visited many cities, and now I'm excited to explore more of our country and meet more people here."

Photo by Paul Sakuma for Techonomy

The national tour is the latest in Zuckerberg's now-famous personal challenges, which he sets for himself each year. In previous years, he has run 365 miles, built artificial intelligence for his home, read 25 books and learned Mandarin. He even kept a vow to eat meat from animals that he had slaughtered.

With this year's challenge, Zuckerberg once again wants to see how technology is impacting society -- for better or worse. As automakers and tech companies vie to put self-driving cars on the road and automation costs folks their jobs, Zuckerberg wants to see and hear what the people have to say.

"Going into this challenge, it seems we are at a turning point in history. For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging," Zuckerberg wrote. "This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone."

Zuckerberg said hearing from a different array of voices will not only help him with his work at Facebook, but also with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which he runs with his wife Priscilla Chan.

He said the couple will be visiting small towns and universities, meeting with teachers and scientists and visiting Facebook offices nationwide. Zuckerberg also adds he plans to get recommendations from Facebook users on places to go.

"My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice," he said. "I want to personally hear more of those voices this year."

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.