The Latest: An AP photographer got a peek at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's notes as he spoke to Congress. Here's what they included. https://t.co/cMqSqncdDb — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg left his notes open during a short break from testifying before the Senate on Tuesday, a hearing that focused, among other things, on what his company is doing to protect its users' privacy.

Zuckerberg had expected senators to ask whether he'd resign in the wake of a data-mining scandal involving millions of Facebook user accounts, according to a photo of the notes snapped during the break. In addition to privacy, the joint hearing of the Senate's Judiciary and Commerce committees discussed the social network's involvement in spreading hate speech and fake news and facilitating election interference.

Bullet-pointed pages captured by Associated Press photographer Andrew Harnik include labels for subjects such as diversity, competition and GDPR, stricter privacy standards from the EU that go into effect next month. Zuckerberg's notes caution him, ''don't say we already do what GDPR requires.''

The notes also included a section on Apple CEO Tim Cook, who had criticized Facebook's handling of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. One note appears to offer a defense of Facebook and an attack at Cook, saying there are ''lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people.''

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

