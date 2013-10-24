Facebook makes Home more welcoming in Android update

Screenshot/Jennifer Van Grove/CNET

Facebook is giving people on Android a much wider view of the social-networking universe -- that is if they're willing to give Home a second look.

Thursday, the company released an update to Facebook for Android that adds Flickr, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Instagram content to the Facebook Home lock screen. The social additions were first doled out earlier this month to members using the beta version of the company's application.

Facebook Home, the software suite that initially came bundled in one unwelcome package, is now offered in bits and pieces. One part, the lock screen, also known as Cover Feed, offers smartphone owners a photo-centric, panning version of News Feed. This mobile experience has become the focal point of a new strategy designed to win over critics by incorporating content beyond Facebook's walls.

Though Twitter is clearly absent, the Home additions of Pinterest, Tumblr, Instagram, and Flickr could go a long way in attracting back people who initially balked at the idea of Facebook all the time. The social network said it has plans to add more services in the future.