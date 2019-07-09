Facebook aims to double the percentage of women working at the social network around the world over the next five years, while simultaneously doubling the number of black and Hispanic employees in the US. The company stated the goals in a Tuesday blog post about its diversity efforts that showed the percentage of women in Facebook's ranks had inched higher last year.
Maxine Williams, Facebook's chief diversity officer, called the goals "ambitious" and "incredibly important.
"They add to our tangible ways of tracking our progress and measuring success," Williams said of the goals. "They also create accountability, which is absolutely key to progress."
The annual diversity report showed women made up 36.9% of all Facebook employees, up from 36.3% in 2018. At the senior leadership level, women accounted for 32.6% of employees, up from 30% a year earlier.
Black employees made up 3.8% of the workforce, up from 3.5% a year earlier, while Hispanic employees were 5.2%, up from 4.9%.
Facebook has published its diversity report for six years, part of an effort to combat image of being male, white and Asian. Late last year, a former employee wrote that Facebook had a "black people problem."
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
Discuss: Facebook looks to double the percentage of women on staff
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.