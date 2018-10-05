Facebook Lite hits iOS, but you can’t get it in US yet

Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

Facebook may finally be bringing the diet version of its app to Apple devices.

The social network appears to have launched Facebook Lite for iOS devices on Thursday, but so far only in Turkey.

The iOS version of Facebook Lite uses less data, saves space on your iPhone and can even work with 2G, according to its App Store description. It's also under 5MB to download.

The basic features of Facebook are included, such as the news feed, photos and notifications, as well as the ability to find local events and businesses.

In March, Facebook released Facebook Lite for Android in Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the UK and US. The slimmed-down version was originally designed for people in developing countries who have limited data plans and slow internet connections.

It's unclear when Facebook Lite for iOS might make it to the US.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.