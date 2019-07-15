Facebook Libra raises 'very serious concerns,' says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Getty Images

Since it was announced in June, Facebook has received pushback for its Libra cryptocurrency from government officials in both the US and Europe. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added his concerns and questioned what's being done to curb illegal activity involving cryptocurrency.

"The Treasury Department has expressed very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financiers," Mnuchin said during a press briefing Monday. "Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin have been exploited to support billions of dollars of illicit activity. This is indeed a national security issue."

Mnuchin said one of the reasons for his comments is due to the attention Libra has received from the public since it was announced. He wanted to inform the public that the Treasury Department is investigating illicit activities involving cryptocurrency.

Also on Monday, David Marcus, head of Facebook's financial services subsidiary for Libra called Calibra, said the social media company will not offer Libra until it receives the proper approvals.

Marcus is set to speak in a hearing at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

Facebook didn't have a comment on the Secretary's remarks.

The Libra Association, which is the group of organization that will govern and act as the network for the cryptocurrency, didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.