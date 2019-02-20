Facebook lets Android users block location tracking when they're not on the app

Chesnot / Getty Images

Facebook could be tracking your location even when you're not using the app on an Android phone, but now there's a way to stop the company from doing so.

The world's largest social network, under pressure to address privacy concerns, said it was releasing a new tool that would let Android users control whether the company tracks its location when they're not using the app. That feature is already available for users who access the Facebook app on an iPhone.

Before, Android users only had one setting that allowed Facebook to track their location or not. Unless they turned that location tracking off, the social network was able to access a user's location.

Facebook

Now Facebook is introducing another option. Users can allow Facebook to track their location but only when they're using the app.

The social network uses location data to show users nearby friends and events, but it also uses this information to target ads at users.

Facebook has been criticized before for the data it collects from Android phones. In May, a Facebook user sued the social network for allegedly collecting information on calls and text messages on Android phones.

The social network says it's alerting users who use the app on Android phones about the new feature through Facebook.

The company says it's not collecting any new information or changing the choices a user previously made with this update.

You can find out if Facebook is tracking your location by going to the social network's settings. There's a section for privacy that includes an option to manage your location setting.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

Everything about Fortnite: What you need to know about the hit game.