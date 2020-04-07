Facebook launches Tuned, a messaging app for couples

App Store

Facebook has released a new app for couples to share a private space online, "event when you're apart." Tuned allows couples to share photos, notes, cards, voice memos, music from Spotfify and even their moods. There's also a daily diary feature.

Facebook calls it "a private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves." It's a digital scrapbook-style feed private to each couple, and includes custom reactions and stickers.

"With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart," NPE Team by Facebook, which created Tuned, says on the App Store.

Tuned is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

It comes at a time when many couples might be separated due to social distancing guidelines during the spread of the coronavirus.