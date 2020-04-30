Facebook launches photo transfer tool in US and Canada

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook made it easier for users to take their photos and video off of Facebook. The photo transfer tool rolled out in the US and Canada Thursday as first reported by Reuters. Facebook initially launched the option last December in Ireland and several other countries in the months that followed.

To access the photo transfer tool, Facebook users will need to click on "Settings" and then select "Your Facebook Information." From there, look for the "Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos" option. After a quick identity confirmation, the next page will let users download the content or transfer them to Google Photos, which will require logging into a Google account for authentication.

Facebook

The tool is part of the Data Transfer Project consisting of Apple, Twitter, Google and Facebook to give users an easier way to transfer data between the company's services.