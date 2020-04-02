Facebook launches coronavirus fact-checker for WhatsApp users in Italy

Italy is ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, and Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp is the country's most popular messaging platform. On Thursday, Facebook launched a new tool for its Italian WhatsApp users that lets them verify the authenticity of any coronavirus-related content they might come across.
It's all part of ongoing efforts to combat the spread of misinformation, Facebook tells Reuters, and it follows the establishment of WhatsApp's Coronavirus Information Hub in March, an effort to make verified information about the pandemic available to WhatsApp users. Now, Italians can also forward the content they come across to the fact-checking service Facta for analysis.
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
