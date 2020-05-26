Facebook launches CatchUp, an experimental app for voice calls

Facebook

Facebook's New Product Experimentation team on Tuesday released a Messenger Rooms-like app for voice calls called CatchUp. The experimental app aims to make coordinating group phone calls with up to 8 friends and family members a little easier.

"Keeping in touch with friends and family is important, especially during this time of physical distancing," said Product Lead Nikki Shah in a blog post on Tuesday. "Based on our studies, we found that one of the main reasons people don't call friends and family more frequently is that they don't know when they are available to talk or are worried they may reach them at an inconvenient time."

CatchUp hopes to encourage voice calls by showing when contacts are available to talk with a "ready to talk" status. The app also has the option to set "auto-availability" which will automatically update your status when connected through Bluetooth. The app will also show in-progress group chats that you can choose to join.

Although there are already easy ways to make voice calls using Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger app, CatchUp users don't need an existing Facebook account. The app should work with your phone's contact list.

CatchUp is now available for iOS and Android users in the United States.