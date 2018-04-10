Enlarge Image Facebook

Facebook is willing to pay the price to find the next Cambridge Analytica.

The social network launched its data abuse bug bounty program on Tuesday, just hours ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to the Senate judiciary and commerce committees in Washington, DC. The bug bounty program is asking for people to report any apps that abuse data on Facebook, and it offers a reward based on how severe the abuse is.

"While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention," Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, said in a post.

The new program comes almost a month after the New York Times and the UK's Observer and Guardian papers revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a voter profiling firm, took advantage of a Facebook app to siphon off personal information on 87 million people. The scandal has fanned the flames of a backlash against Facebook by lawmakers and users.

Facebook has changed how much information apps can access, and said it was auditing every app that had access to a large amount of people's data. Facebook's COO, Sheryl Sandberg, said the company has been hunting for another Cambridge Analytica, and it has since bounced other data analysis firms, including AggregateIQ and CubeYou.

Bug bounty programs are common in cybersecurity, with companies paying researchers who find vulnerabilities that hackers could abuse. Facebook said its data abuse bounty is the first where the focus is on misuse of data by app developers.

The company initially announced the program in March, but officially launched it on Tuesday.

