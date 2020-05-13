Facebook launches Bitmoji-like avatars

Facebook

Snapchat's Bitmoji have been around for some time, and now Facebook has its own version of the virtual lookalikes. Facebook's new Avatar feature, launching in the US Wednesday, lets you create a mini version of yourself to use in stories, comments and on Facebook Messenger. The new avatar stickers will also soon be available to use in text posts with backgrounds.

Facebook's version of Bitmoji was first introduced last year after being spotted in code in 2018, and has since been available in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada. With the US release now, Facebook is also expanding its customizable options to include more hairstyles, complexions and outfits, giving more people the option to make avatars that actually look like them.

You can create your own avatar by going to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer and clicking on the smiley button, followed by the sticker tab. You can then click "create your avatar" from there.