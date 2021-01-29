Facebook is working on how to keep ads away from crime and tragedy news topics

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Facebook has announced it's working on "topic exclusion controls" with a group of advertisers to ensure ads don't appear on the News Feed next to certain topics. Facebook said Friday that while developing these tools, it will also build in "safeguards to protect people's privacy."

Advertisers will be able to select which topics to keep their ads away from, with Facebook saying a children's toy company could select not to be shown near "crime and tragedy" news.

The testing phase of the project will take most of 2021, the social media platform said.