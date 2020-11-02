Facebook is testing dark mode for iOS and Android. Here's how to try it out

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is publicly testing a dark mode for its iOS and Android apps. The new option for the social network's mobile apps was unveiled Friday in a tweet by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a video made in collaboration with Facebook.

Facebook already offers a dark mode option for the desktop version of its social network, and several of the company's other mobile apps -- including WhatsApp and Messenger -- also already have dark mode. In addition to appealing to people who enjoy a darker background, dark mode is often credited with helping save battery life and reducing eye strain when people use devices in a dim environment.

Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode! 🌙



You asked it, I chatted with Facebook’s @alexvoica about it and here’s a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 30, 2020

How to enable dark mode on Facebook

While the feature started rolling out on Friday, it's unclear exactly how many people are being included in this public test. Some people have taken to social media to post the dark mode option showing up in their app.

To find out if you have the option, open the Facebook app on your phone. Go to the menu icon in the top right corner of the app, then scroll down to Settings & Privacy. Open that section. If you're part of the test, Dark Mode will be listed there. Click on Dark Mode, and then you'll have the option to select On, Off or System, which will adjust dark mode based on your phone's system settings.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment on its dark mode rollout.