Facebook is still growing despite criticism about political ads

Facebook's massive advertising business and user base keep growing despite a seemingly endless list of scandals, including criticism over a new policy that allows politicians to lie in ads on the social network.

On Wednesday, Facebook said 2.45 billion users logged in to the site every month during the third quarter, an uptick of 8% from 2.27 billion monthly active users the company reported in the same period last year. The social network's revenue grew 28% from year-over-year to $17.65 billion in the third quarter, beating expectations of $17.4 billion in revenue.

The company earned $2.12 per share, above estimates of $1.91 per share.

The robust performance comes as Facebook slogs through a welter of scandals ranging from user privacy and security to its role in shaping political and social discourse. The company's hands-off approach to speech from politicians has sparked criticism from Democrats, civil rights groups and even its own employees, all of whom worry that the social network is allowing the spread of misinformation. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, have defended the company's stance on political speech, saying the company is protecting free expression.

Debra Aho Williamson, a principal analyst for eMarketer, said that she wasn't surprised by Facebook's continued growth.

"Facebook has a lot of challenges it must deal with, but increasing its revenue and user count isn't one of them," she said in a statement.

The policy, which distinguishes between politicians and third parties, has already been put to the test. The company left up a misleading ad by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign that contained misinformation about former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democratic presidential frontrunners. The ad contained a 30-second video stating that Biden had promised Ukraine $1 billion if officials in that country fired a prosecutor investigating a company on whose board Biden's son served. The claim has been widely debunked.

Over the weekend, Facebook took down an ad posted by The Really Online Lefty League, a political action committee, that falsely claimed Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, had supported the Green New Deal, a proposal to reduce greenhouse gasses. Facebook pulled it after a third-party fact checker rated it as false.

On Wednesday, just before Facebook released its earnings, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that it's planning to stop all political advertising on the social network on Nov. 22 because the company believes that "political message reach should be earned, not bought." Zuckerberg has argued that banning political ads will favor incumbents and those the media decides to cover.

The social network's influence is poised to get bigger. Facebook and its partners are planning to launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra next year, a move that has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers who fear the digital currency will get abused for money laundering or other crimes. The concerns have grown so great that Zuckerberg was summoned to testify to Congress about the project earlier this month.

The social media giant has been exploring other ways to make money outside of ads. In September, the company unveiled a new line of its Portal video calling devices including a version that works with a TV. The company also owns Oculus, a VR company that recently introduced hand tracking for its standalone headset Oculus Quest.

Facebook also announced that longtime board member Dr. Susan Desmond-Hellmann, the CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was stepping down from the company's board of directors this month. Desmond-Hellmann joined Facebook's board in 2013 and was the lead independent director. The company plans to name a replacement over the coming months.

Originally published Oct. 30, 1:13 p.m. PT

Update, 1:48 p.m. PT: Includes information about Twitter banning political ads, an analyst remarks and the departure of a Facebook board member.