Facebook is reportedly working on a voice assistant to rival Apple's Siri

Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly working on a voice assistant that could be used in its video chat device Portal, CNBC reported.

The social network would face stiff competition from tech giants Amazon, Google and Apple that already have voice assistants.

CNBC, citing several people familiar with the matter, said that Facebook has been working on the new voice assistant since early 2018 but it's "unclear how exactly Facebook envisions people using the assistant." It could be used in Portal, its virtual reality headsets or for other projects.

This isn't the first time Facebook has tried to build a virtual assistant. Last year, the company shut down a chat assistant called M that was used in Facebook's messaging app.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.