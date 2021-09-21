Facebook is reportedly using News Feed to improve its image

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook is reportedly trying to repair its battered image by showing users positive stories about the company within its News Feed.

The New York Times reported Tuesday the more aggressive approach is part of an effort brought up internally in January known as Project Amplify. The revelations provide a glimpse into how the world's largest social network is responding to a series of scandals that have continued to plague the company.

The social network has faced heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators especially after the 2018 Cambridge Analytica data scandal, which raised concerns about whether the company was doing enough to protect the personal data of its users. The social network has also been under fire for not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation about elections, the coronavirus and other issues.

Facebook's image took another beating last week when The Wall Street Journal published a series of stories about the social network's internal research, including findings that Instagram was toxic for teen girls. The social network pushed back against the reports in a lengthy blog post, stating that the stories "contained deliberate mischaracterizations" of the company's motives.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne told The New York Times that "people deserve to know the steps we're taking to address the different issues facing our company" but denied the social network had changed its strategy. Osborne also tweeted he told the news outlet that there was "zero change to News Feed ranking."