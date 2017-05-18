Facebook is going to start live-streaming esports from ESL

ESL

ESL, the largest esports company in the world, has announced it'll be partnering with Facebook to bring over 5,500 hours of live streaming content to the social media platform -- 1,500 hours of which will be exclusive to Facebook.

It appears the bulk of ESL's streaming will come from Rank S, an ongoing competitive division that pits professional players practicing Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Each month, $40,000 will be awarded to the point leaders of the league. This sort of competitive play is ripe for streaming and commentary, and ESL aims to bring that to a wider audience through Facebook.

As for the benefit this partnership brings Facebook: "Rank S is defined by the world's best CS:GO gameplay and it's fueled by a knowledgeable, passionate fan base that craves great live matches, news and analysis." said Patrick Chapman, Gaming and Esports Partnerships at Facebook. "Delivering original video content to this audience ties directly to Facebook's commitment to build the world's community for people to play, watch and share games they love."

Starting in June, viewers will be able to tune into live streaming matches of Counter Strike through ESL's ESEA Facebook page, of which Rank S is a part.