Facebook will fight fake news with real newspaper ads (and more)

Mladen Antonov / Getty Images

Facebook is continuing its fight against fake news with three new initiatives, the company announced Wednesday.

The first is a news literacy campaign that offers tips on how to identify fake news, and provides information on what the social network is doing to combat the issue. The information will show up at the top of News Feed as well as in print ads, beginning in the US and then spreading to other countries over the next few months, the company said.

Facebook will also recruit researchers who'll look into the volume and impacts of misinformation on the platform. The social networking company will give the researchers funding as well as access to "privacy-protected data sets."

Lastly, Facebook launched a short film called "Facing Facts," which offers a look at Facebook's fight against fake news.

The world's largest social networking company has been accused of spreading "fake news" and misinformation, which some argue helped elect President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who initially said that claim was "crazy," later shared the company's plan to get rid of fake information on the site. In January, Zuckerberg said he was committed to fixing Facebook this year.

Facebook also ran a TV ad called "Facebook Here Together" last month, which aired soon after Zuckerberg testified before Congress on data privacy concerns and censorship.

"False news is bad for people and bad for Facebook," said Tessa Lyons, a product manager on News Feed, in a post. "We're making significant investments to stop it from spreading and to promote high-quality journalism and news literacy.

Lyons wrote that Facebook's strategy to stop misinformation includes removing accounts and content that violate the company's Community Standards or ad policies, cutting back the distribution of false news and things like clickbait, and giving people more context on posts they see. This'll significantly decrease the reach of those stories, she said.