Facebook is creating a Cameo-like tool that lets you interact with celebs, report says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Facebook is working on a new video platform that lets users pay to interact with content creators or celebrities during live broadcasts, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The product, reportedly called Super, gives viewers of live, interactive video events the chance to tip creators by purchasing digital gifts for them, or they can pay to show up next to them during a stream to ask a question or snap a picture.

Creators will also have the opportunity to sell products during the livestream, according to Bloomberg. Super is reportedly being built by Facebook's experimental app team, New Product Experimentation, and is currently being tested internally. That team is also responsible for apps like the experimental iOS app E.gg and the TikTok-inspired app Collab, which lets users create, watch and mash up original videos and music.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to questions about Super.

The concept resembles that of Cameo, an online service that lets users order personalized video messages from celebrities such as actors, comedians, reality TV personalities, musicians and sports figures for anywhere from $5 up to $1,200 and more. Cameo co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis tweeted about Tuesday's report, saying, "happy birthday, steven! - mark z."

happy birthday, steven! - ❤️ mark z https://t.co/2s5FIP6bKJ — Steven Galanis (@Mr312) December 15, 2020

