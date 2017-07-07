Facebook is building a 'village' of 1,500 apartments

Facebook

In a few years, families could be living at Facebook.

The social media company on Friday revealed its plan to expand its headquarters in Menlo Park, California by building a small village of 1,500 apartments, grocery, retail and office space called the Willow Campus.

"Part of our vision is to create a neighborhood center that provides long-needed community services. We plan to build 125,000 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store, pharmacy and additional community-facing retail," Facebook said in its announcement.

A company representative told CNET that the apartment units and retail would be open to all prospective tenants, and not just Facebook's employees. The office space, however, would be for the social network's use alone.

The company will file the plan with Menlo Park officials this month, with hopes to finish its first phase by 2021.

A key element of the plan is to ease traffic congestion in the area, with fewer employees commuting, as well as with investments in regional transit.

Facebook says this campus is the latest in its efforts to improve the housing market in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has included a $20 million pledge toward the creation of affordable housing announced last December. The company said 15 percent of the 1,500 units on the Willow Campus will be offered at below market rates.

Facebook previously announced its intention to build homes for the general public last year amid concerns that its plan to expand its workforce would make Silicon Valley's housing crunch even worse.