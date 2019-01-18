Facebook is building a meme hub to attract teens

Getty Images

Facebook is trying to attract more teens to the social network with a new product that could tickle their funny bones.

The world's largest social network is building and testing a hub for humorous meme content called LOL, according to a report from TechCrunch on Friday.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company was experimenting with the idea.

"We are running a small scale test and the concept is in the early stages right now," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The social network has struggled to keep its younger users as they flock to apps such as Snapchat. The good news, though, is Facebook owns Instagram, a photo-sharing app popular among teens. Facebook has also made it easier for its users to share photos and videos that vanish in 24 hours through a Snapchat-like feature called Stories. Last year, the company launched a short-form video app called Lasso that's similar to TikTok, but the app hasn't gained much traction.

TechCrunch, which viewed some of the designs for LOL, said the hub is divided into categories such as "For You," "Animals," "Fails" and "Pranks." About 100 high school students are testing the product, according to TechCrunch. Facebook hasn't decided yet if LOL will become a standalone app or be folded in as a feature in the main Facebook app.

