Facebook is bringing back F8 as a virtual-only conference in June

James Martin/CNET

After canceling last year's F8 developer conference due to the pandemic, Facebook on Tuesday revealed that its 2021 event will happen in a virtual-only format called F8 Refresh. The one-day event takes place June 2, and you can sign up for it now.

It'll be livestreamed on its Facebook for Developers page.

"We'll feature the latest product tools to help you build across our family of apps, as well as technical deep-dive sessions, demos, and panels – all with the goal of enabling your growth," Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, the company's vice president of platform partnerships, wrote in a blog post.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg won't be giving a keynote address this year, according to TechCrunch, but Papamiltiadis will lead the opening presentation.

The social network didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.