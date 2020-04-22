Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Indian telecom Jio

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook on Tuesday revealed that it'd made a $5.7 billion investment in India's Jio Platforms, making it the telecom giant's largest minority shareholder at nearly 10%. The company, which is subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has around 370 million subscribers, according to Reuters.

The social network is hoping to use its WhatsApp messaging service, which has more than 400 million users in India, to make digital payments at Jio-owned stores.