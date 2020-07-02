Facebook, Instagram push masks for COVID-19

Facebook

Facebook on Thursday said it'll start pushing information on face coverings and other preventative measures for COVID-19 on its platform, as well as on Instagram, which it also owns. This comes as the US sees an increase in cases across the country.

All US users will see an alert at the top of their Facebook News Feed, as well as a prompt at the top of their Instagram Feed, encouraging them to wear face coverings. Facebook will also direct users to the COVID-19 Information Center, where they can find more prevention tips and links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for additional information. Instagram will also direct users to the CDC.

Facebook, which has seen a surge in users amid the coronavirus pandemic as people look for ways to stay in touch during lockdowns, has been ramping up its crackdown on COVID-19 misinformation. In March, the company built an information center at the top of News Feed to direct users to "authoritative information" about the virus.