Facebook, Instagram hit by apparent global outage

Angela Lang/CNET

Many users of Facebook and Instagram are unable to access the social networks' services Sunday in an apparent global disruption.The issue apparently began around 6:30 a.m. PT, according to Down Detector.

Instagram users complained of not being able to log in to their accounts, while Facebook users said they were having trouble sharing status updates and media such as photos and video. Users across the US, Canada, Australia and parts of Asia complained of not having access.

"Every comment I make is being deleted for 'going against community standards,'" Christine Caro wrote Sunday morning on Isitdownrightnow.com.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.