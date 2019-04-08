Facebook, Instagram ban Faith Goldy as they purge white nationalist groups

Getty Images

Facebook has booted far-right political commentator Faith Goldy and Canadian white nationalist groups from the world's largest social network.

The tech giant's move comes more than a week after Facebook said it'd ban white nationalist and white separatist content from its platform after backlash from civil rights groups and black scholars. Facebook has also faced mounting pressure to combat hate speech after a white terrorist used the social network to livestream part of the mass killing of 50 Muslims in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, officials from Facebook and Google are scheduled to testify in a congressional hearing about hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism on their platforms.

BuzzFeed, which first reported on Goldy's ban from the social network, said that white nationalist groups such as Soldiers of Odin, the Canadian Nationalist front, Wolves of Odin, and the Aryan Strikeforce along with white nationalist Kevin Goudreau have also been barred from Facebook. A company spokesperson told the news outlet they violated its rules against "dangerous individuals and organizations," which applies to those involved in organized hate. The ban also applies to Facebook-owned Instagram.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told BuzzFeed that "Individuals and organizations who spread hate, attack, or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place on Facebook."

Goldy, a former Toronto mayoral candidate who is popular among white nationalists, came under fire last week after she posted a video in which she claims that "European extinction is imminent." The Huffington Post showed Facebook the video but a company spokesperson told the publication it didn't violate policies, including the new rules against white nationalist content.

Goldy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but she tweeted that her Facebook and Instagram accounts had been banned.

🚨BANNED FROM @FACEBOOK & @INSTAGRAM🚨



Somehow 🇨🇦’s state media had enough advance warning to get a piece out before even I found out!



Bookmark https://t.co/THqYwXPkus right now‼️



Our enemies are weak & terrified😂



They forget most revolutions were waged before social media! pic.twitter.com/bw9XnjLsOE — Faith J Goldy (@FaithGoldy) April 8, 2019

Goudreau, who is chairman of the Canadian Nationalist Front, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Contact information for the other groups wasn't immediately available.