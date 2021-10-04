Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down: Funniest memes and jokes

How do you talk about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram being down when you can't talk about the outage on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram? Many people turned to Twitter when the three Facebook-owned properties suffered an outage on Monday.

Squid Game memes

The South Korean series Squid Game has turned into a huge hit, so of course many of the memes played off the show. Squid Game is about people in desperate financial straits who enter a deadly tournament of children's games to try and win big money. Some memes featured those contestants reacting to the outage.

A tweet from Netflix showed a contestant, labeled as Twitter, holding back a contestant labeled "Everyone" -- in the show, that gesture saves the first contestant's life.

And another showed the business card given to people invited to play in the deadly Squid Game tournament, with the text, "WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down. It's time, y'all."

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down.



It's time, y'all. pic.twitter.com/ixT7pKnRSv — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) October 4, 2021

Congratulations, you made it to the next round pic.twitter.com/hviCZfG8q9 — drey (@Dreymwangi) October 4, 2021

Is it just me?

Non-Squid Game memes were plentiful too. Some memes played off users' initial confusion as to whether the sites were down for everyone, or just them.

Nobody:



Me after I realized that everyone’s Facebook and Instagram were down and it wasn’t just me: pic.twitter.com/b84pJIZM2p — Ethanlingen (@Ethanlingen1) October 4, 2021

Me whenever instagram,whatsapp or facebook is down: go to twitter and feeling relieved when I know it's not just me pic.twitter.com/SfXR8vAatW — emcriates (@emcriates) October 4, 2021

Me running to Twitter to see if facebook and Instagram are down or if it’s just me pic.twitter.com/KCjsxZA0Z8 — Heather hugged Jesse McCartney👱🏻‍♂️ (@jmacfan1) October 4, 2021

Twitter saves the day?

And some memes were about how Twitter became the one place site users could turn to and blab about the outage.

Even Twitter's official account got in on the joke, tweeting, "Hello literally everyone."

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

"Since FB and IG is down, Twitter Party y'all!!!!!!" one person wrote.

Another played off the "emergency meeting" part of the Among Us game, writing, "Everyone's having an emergency meeting at Twitter right now since FB and IG are down."

since FB and IG is down, Twitter Party yall'!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/c1XKbCDtte — domo (@D_Omogggg) October 4, 2021

Everyone's having an emergency meeting at Twitter right now since FB and IG are down. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2QBagvr4Nz — ❄ AKIRA⁷ ❄ (@THEWANNAITE) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to Twitter like… pic.twitter.com/O5Sc03RKMa — Ziad is in less pain  (@Ziad_EJ) October 4, 2021

social media managers when FB and IG go down ?? 😲 #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/8f1a4Q2Pex — ً龍暴 (@hellojerico) October 4, 2021

Well hello there Twitter, who surely had absolutely nothing to do with Instagram and Facebook being down, LMAO. pic.twitter.com/37ltlziIFI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 4, 2021

Here come the brands

Twitter wasn't the only official corporate site to jump in on the jokes. And while brands can fall cringingly flat when they try for humor, some of the outage jokes from corporate accounts were pretty funny.

"Gen Z is manning all the tech plat twitter accts and it's hysterical," wrote one person. "Best thread 2021."

Gen Z is manning all the tech plat twitter accts and it's hysterical. Best thread 2021 — RN_Independent😷 (@CentristRn) October 4, 2021

PBS followed up on Twitter's tweet about welcoming everyone to its platform by quoting the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood song.

It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood,

A beautiful day for a neighbor.

Would you be mine? 😊 — PBS (@PBS) October 4, 2021

The band Metallica chimed in with "HEYYYYYY-AHHH!"

The Twitter account for The Sims game responded with Simlish for hello -- "sul sul."

sul sul 👋💚 — The Sims (@TheSims) October 4, 2021

And the Guinness Book of World Records account noted the "record for most people on Twitter at once has probably been smashed by now."

Record for most people on twitter at once has probably been smashed by now 👀 — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 4, 2021

Starbucks, naturally, suggested the outage was the "perfect time for a coffee break."

Perfect time for a coffee break. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 4, 2021

And the Cup Noodles Twitter account (yes, there is one) had a very on-brand, all-caps response: "HI TWITTER!!! TECHNOLOGY IS A FUNNY THING!!! THAT'S WHY WE STICK TO NOODLES!!!"