Facebook hosting Communities Summit this summer in Chicago

Facebook

Looks like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to make good on his word to help users of the social network have more face-to-face interaction.

Facebook will hold its first "Communities Summit" in Chicago on June 22-23, the company said Tuesday. The goal is to have a few hundred Facebook Groups administrators -- the people who run community pages on the social network -- "gather share and connect in real life."

Admins will participate in workshops and hear from Facebook execs about products the company is building to help them manage their pages, according an event website. Attendees need to get themselves to Chicago, but Facebook provide meals and hotel rooms.

The event comes three months after Zuckerberg wrote a 6,000-word declaration stating he wants his company to play a bigger role in helping people across the country better understand each other.

Alex Deve, Facebook Groups product director, said in a blog post that tens of millions of users from all walks of life meet through active groups pages on the social network in "personal, practical and powerful ways."