Facebook hires former UK deputy prime minister as head of global affairs

Facebook has hired the former Deputy Prime Minister of the UK Nick Clegg to lead its global affairs team, the company announced Friday.

Clegg, who served as deputy PM from 2010 to 2015 as part of the country's coalition government, will take up the role of senior vice president, global affairs and communications next Monday. He takes over from Elliot J. Schrage, who will stay on at the company as an advisor.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg have been in talks with Clegg over the role since the summer. Sandberg described him in a Facebook post as "a thoughtful and gifted leader who has served as a Member of the European Parliament, a British MP and Deputy Prime Minister of the UK, and understands deeply the responsibilities we have to people who use our service around the world."

Facebook is currently in the midst of a tumultuous year, which has since the company deal with multiple political, privacy and security scandals. Hiring Clegg, the most senior European politician to ever make the move to a Silicon Valley company, is supposed to be a sign of its commitment to changing its approach to handling its policy and reputation. Europe, in particular, poses many regulatory challenges for Facebook and Clegg, who spent five years as a member of the European Parliament and is an open advocate for the EU, could lend crucial expertise to the company in handling these issues.

"Having spoken at length to Mark and Sheryl over the last few months, I have been struck by their recognition that the company is on a journey which brings new responsibilities not only to the users of Facebook's apps but to society at large," said Clegg in a statement on his Facebook page. "I hope I will be able to play a role in helping to navigate that journey."

Clegg will primarily work from London for the few months, before relocating to Menlo Park, California, where Facebook has its global headquarters in the new year.