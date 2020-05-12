Facebook helps launch advocacy group that'll push back on tech regulation, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is reportedly helping to launch of a new political advocacy group that aims to sell Washington lawmakers and regulators on Silicon Valley innovation. The group, dubbed American Edge, will combat attempts to rein in the tech industry, according to a report Tuesday from The Washington Post. The group will also reportedly position the tech industry as essential to the economy and the future of free speech.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but confirmed to the Post that it's working with the group.

"We're working with a diverse group of stakeholders to help build support for our industry, and while we're leading an effort to start this coalition, it's one of many we are contributing to and supporting," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told the Post, adding that the US "leads the world in technology and we should be proud of that fact and promote it."

More to come.