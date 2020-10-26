Facebook has signed up more than 4 million people to vote

Angela Lang/CNET

Elections 2020

Facebook has hit its goal of registering 4 million Americans to vote, the social network announced Monday. Around 4.4 million people have registered through its apps, enabling them to vote in the 2020 presidential election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

"This year, we launched the largest voting information campaign in US history," Zuckerberg said.

You can check out Facebook's voting information center for more info on how to vote in your area.