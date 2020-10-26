Facebook has signed up more than 4 million people to vote

CNET también está disponible en español.

facebook-logo-phone-american-flag-3015
Angela Lang/CNET
This story is part of Elections 2020, CNET's coverage of the run-up to voting in November.

Facebook has hit its goal of registering 4 million Americans to vote, the social network announced Monday. Around 4.4 million people have registered through its apps, enabling them to vote in the 2020 presidential election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

"This year, we launched the largest voting information campaign in US history," Zuckerberg said. 

You can check out Facebook's voting information center for more info on how to vote in your area. 