Facebook has a team that handles Mark Zuckerberg's page

Ever notice the photos, videos and posts on the profile page for Facebook's CEO are a lot nicer looking or better written than yours? Don't feel bad.

Mark Zuckerberg has a team of people who are increasingly managing his public persona, according to a Wednesday report from Bloomberg Businessweek. Not only do they help write speeches and posts, but they also take photographs of his family and his travels, interspersing them with infographics about the company's user growth and sales. There're even people who delete harassing comments and spam for him.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company's service is an easy way for executives to connect with people.

Of course, Facebook has a public relations team that helps with many aspects of Facebook's persona, including some executive's profiles. Zuckerberg also isn't the only Facebook executive using his account to share both business and life with the world. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, has used her account both to talk about her "Lean In" initiative and to discuss her husband's sudden death.

Zuck, as he's often called, has posted in the past year about taking his daughter to be vaccinated, his travels around the world (and jogs around famous landmarks) and video of his attempts to build an artificial intelligence to control his house.

This has likely helped raise both Zuckerberg's popularity and fortunes. He was named business person of the year by Fortune and Facebook's stock, currently sitting near all-time highs, has risen more than 34 percent in the past year.

