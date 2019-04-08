Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify to Senate over online censorship: How to watch

Getty Images

For the past couple years, conservatives have said they're under attack online from the very services they use to communicate.

Now, Capitol Hill lawmakers are holding their second hearing to discuss the issue. The Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on the Constitution has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday titled "Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse."

A Facebook spokesperson said Neil Potts, its public policy director, will be testifying. Twitter and Google are expected to attend as well.

The hearing marks the latest high-profile attempt to bring Silicon Valley's politics into a national conversation about tech and its many screw-ups over the past couple years. Most of people's attention has been focused on issues like election interference and privacy. But President Donald Trump and other conservatives have tried steering the debate to censorship, especially as companies like Facebook and Twitter have banned controversial figures like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their services.

"I will say there are a great many Americans who I think are deeply concerned that Facebook and other tech companies are engaged in a pervasive pattern of bias and political censorship," Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said last year during a hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "To a great many Americans that appears to be a pervasive pattern of political bias."

Wednesday's hearing will mark the second such time tech executives will testify on Capitol Hill specifically to discuss censorship. Last year, the House Energy and Commerce Committee discussed censorship with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

"How do we earn more trust from the people using our service?" Dorsey said at the time. "We know the way to earn more trust around how we make decisions on our platform is to be as transparent as possible."

Two different narratives

While the Senate will be focused on censorship concerns, the House of Representatives are busy discussing the spread of online extremism.

On Tuesday, Facebook and Google representatives will attend a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee that was prompted by last month's massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which a terrorist attacked two mosques, killing 50 people. The gunman livestreamed the massacre on Facebook, prompting people to download copies and spread them across the internet. The video's spread -- and Facebook's, Google's and Twitter's apparent inability to stop it -- raised questions about what these companies are doing to prepare and prevent such content from spreading on their services.

Here are the details about the Senate hearing:

When

Wednesday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET.

Where

It will be livestreamed on the committee's webpage here. We will have the video playing on this page when it begins as well.

The hearing itself will take place in room 226 in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

What we expect

Facebook, Twitter and Google have been targeted by conservative groups and Trump for alleged censorship of right-wing voices. Trump in particular has threatened to "do something about" the "collusion" he believes is happening between tech companies. His concerns stem from "hatred they have for a certain group of people that happen to be in power, that happen to have won the election."

Cruz has raised these concerns as well during previous Senate hearings with tech executives. It's fair to expect he will raise these concerns again, and that Democrats on the committee meanwhile will attempt to shift the conversation to discussion of extremism on the web, which is the topic of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing Tuesday.

For their part, the tech companies have said they don't unfairly target conservatives.

Still, Facebook in particular has also begun publicly advocating more regulation of the tech industry. Last month Zuckerberg published an opinion piece in The Washington Post asking for more clearcut rules around extremist speech, among other things.