Facebook, Google testify to Congress over white nationalism: How to watch

Over the past couple years, services from Facebook, Google and other tech giants have become home to increasingly more vocal and violent extremists. And now Congress wants to understand what they're doing about it.

On Tuesday, Facebook and Google will send two representatives to discuss this issue before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill. The hearing will be attended by Neil Potts, who oversees Facebook's content policy team and Alexandria Walden, a counsel for free expression and human rights at Google.

The hearing was prompted by the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month, in which a terrorist attacked two mosques, killing 50 people. What made the attack more shocking was that the shooter livestreamed the murders on Facebook, prompting people to download copies and spread them across the internet. The video's spread, and Facebook, Google and Twitter's seeming inability to stop it, raised questions about what these companies are doing to prepare and prevent these types of things from spreading on their services.

For its part, Facebook said it's banning white nationalist and white separatist content from its service after consulting civil rights groups. Both Facebook and Google say they've also hired thousands of people to respond to bad behavior on their services. The companies also say they've developed artificial intelligence tools to more easily identify these types of posts before they spread.

Here are the details:

When

Tuesday, April 9 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

Where

It will be livestreamed on the committee's YouTube page, here. We will have the video playing on this page when it begins as well.

The hearing itself will be held in room 2141 in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington D.C.

What we can expect

Facebook and Google have stepped up their public discussion of white nationalism on their services, and will likely offer similar data they've made public before.

Facebook in particular has also begun publicly advocating more regulation of the tech industry, following an opinion piece the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg published in the Washington Post last month.